Oops! Netizens fat-shame Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, see trolls

Tanushree Dutta made her debut opposite Sonu Sood and Emraan Hashmi starrer Aashiq Banaya Aapne

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has been brutally fat-shamed by the netizens. Looking at her recent appearance, everyone is shocked seeing her weight gain and they are trolling her for the same. However, the actress clarified she looked bloated in media videos. Scroll below.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta complains of harassment, threat to life in long Insta post

After a long time, Tanushree Dutta was recently spotted at the Miss Diva 2022 event. The actress looked beautiful as ever as she wore a black saree. However, what caught everyone’s attention was her weight gain, for which netizens are are now trolling and body shaming the actress.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “kya the our kya ho gye,” another wrote, “Kitni moti ho gyi hai be yrr,” a third wrote, “Fat gai he kha kha kar gubara lag rahi hai,” a fourth commented, “You really need to lose weight,” a fifth wrote, “From Ashique Banaya To Tanker Banaya Aapne,” another wrote, “Lg to Beautiful but bohot zyada weight gain hogya h apka kam kr lete to Or sundar lgti.”

Also Read: Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her

Over the years, Tanushree has worked on some blockbuster films. The actress made her debut opposite Sonu Sood and Emraan Hashmi starrer Aashiq Banaya Aapne and later she went on to appear in films such Dhol, Bhagam Bhag, Good Boy Bad Boy, 36 China Town, Chocolate and many more.

