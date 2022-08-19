Oops! Netizens lash out at actress Swara Bhasker for admiring Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, see trolls

Swara Bhasker is a Bollywood actress and in known for her performances in Veere Di Wedding, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu and many others

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 11:44
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Unlike other films, Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha failed cross the Rs 50 crore mark within the first week of its release. However, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker showered good reviews of the film on social media. But this does not seem to go well with the netizens who started trolling the actress on Twitter.

Her Tweet read, “#LalSinghChaddha is such an uplifting, tender, beautiful film abt the vastness of our small lives, just like #ForrestGump Excellent adaptation by Atul Kulkarni sir.. “Kabhi Kabhi Mazhab sey malaria phailtaa hai”  Nary a truer word spoken. Stellar work by everyone! MUST WATCH."

However, the Twitter users claimed that she is doing it just for publicity. One Twitter user wrote in Hindi "Paise mil gaye na, ab shaant se baith jaa (You have got your money, now sit quietly)". Another tweet read, "All this PR is not working."

"She can't even convince the audience to spend on her own rotten movies! Aur she is desperately trying to convince people to go & watch Lal Singh Chadda! Aisa confidence chaahiye!", read another tweet. One user wrote, "Sad that even after her 2 tweets, she won't be paid. Because Bollywood doesn't give a damn about C-grade actors."

Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theaters on August 11. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film features Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij in the leading roles.

Latest Video