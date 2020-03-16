Oops! Netizens slam Malaika Arora for her poor dressing sense at Karan Johar’s birthday bash, see reactions

Malaika Arora donned sporting neon green satin shorts with a matching neon green satin open blazer at KJo’s b’day bash
movie_image: 
Malaika Arora

MUMBAI: From Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan, industry's newest couple Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, among others, all were dressed to the nines for Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash and Malaika Arora too was seen attending the hottest party in B-town.

Malaika was seen sporting neon green satin shorts teamed with a matching neon green satin open blazer. Underneath the blazer, she opted for a light pink bra and completed her look with a pair of bright pink platform pumps and her open hair styled in waves. She also wore a shimmery statement necklace and carried a silver shimmery handbag to elevate the look.

But poor Malaika failed to impress netizens with her fashion. She was brutally trolled for her 'not so age-appropriate cheap dress sense'. "Another joker, wonder y can't they dress up nicely, elegantly in their age instead of looking like wannabes!!" wrote an Instagram user. "Most cheap dress ajb parrot bn ayi," wrote another. "Cheap dressing," commented a netizen. "Look at her she’s so uncomfortable with her clothes bhen kuch acha phen leti," commented yet another social media user.

On the work front, Malaika is seen as a judge in the reality show India's Best Dancer. While Karan currently awaits the release of his upcoming production Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor among many others.

