Oops! Netizens slam Tara Sutaria for copying Malaika Arora, see reactions

Tara Sutaria who was last seen in Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Heropanti 2’ has been massively trolled for her attitude and copying Malaika Arora’s walks

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 13:56
movie_image: 
Oops! Netizens slam Tara Sutaria for copying Malaika Arora, see reactions

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria who marked her debut with Student of the Year 2 was recently spotted outside a grocery shop in the city. The actress was accompanied by her sister. Dressed casually, Tara looked chic but what grabbed the headlines was her attitude and her walk.

Also Read:

OMG! Tara Sutaria heavily trolled for her new haircut; netizens call her ‘sasta Taylor Swift’

Netizens commented on her attitude, and walk. Many questioned her why she did not stop to pose for paps. A lot of them quizzed over the walk that generally Bollywood divas flaunt. Many even questioned why she is walking like Malaika Arora. Well, if you don't know, Malaika has been often trolled for her 'duck' walk.

Earlier, the actress was massively trolled for her haircut during the promotions of ‘Heropanti 2’ starring Tiger Shroff. Netizens slammed that she looked like an inferior copy of Taylor Swift

Also Read:

Wow! Check out the amazing transformation of Tara Sutaria

Negatives aside, Tara Sutaria called for attention as she looked pretty even in her simple avatar. Black comfortable pants and black crop top made her look cute.

She has then been a part of films like Tadap, Marjaavaan and more. Since then, the actress has come a long way in the film industry. She has now become one of the popular and known faces of B-town. Wherever she goes, the paparazzi follow.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Bollywood movies Tara Sutaria Malaik Arora Student of the Year 2 Tadap Marjaavaan Heropanti 2 Tiger Shroff TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 13:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Shetty shares who is the UNDERDOG in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, opens up on how the female contestants are breaking their image and performing their best in the stunts and much more
MUMBAI: The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back soon on small screens. With every season, the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Eye-Opener! Sharda makes Rudraksh realize his mistake, Makes him see how he failed as a husband
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Conflict! Rudraksh accuses Preesha of being with Armaan and making a deal of his baby
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Emotional! Preesha opens up her pain, decides to split
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
WOW! Meet Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vidhi Pandya's BEST FRIEND from the TV industry
MUMBAI: Vidhi Pandya is currently seen in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye where she is playing the lead role.The...
Recent Stories
Oops! Netizens slam Tara Sutaria for copying Malaika Arora, see reactions
Oops! Netizens slam Tara Sutaria for copying Malaika Arora, see reactions
Latest Video