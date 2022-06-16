Oops! Netizens slam Tara Sutaria for copying Malaika Arora, see reactions

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria who marked her debut with Student of the Year 2 was recently spotted outside a grocery shop in the city. The actress was accompanied by her sister. Dressed casually, Tara looked chic but what grabbed the headlines was her attitude and her walk.

Also Read:

OMG! Tara Sutaria heavily trolled for her new haircut; netizens call her ‘sasta Taylor Swift’

Netizens commented on her attitude, and walk. Many questioned her why she did not stop to pose for paps. A lot of them quizzed over the walk that generally Bollywood divas flaunt. Many even questioned why she is walking like Malaika Arora. Well, if you don't know, Malaika has been often trolled for her 'duck' walk.

Earlier, the actress was massively trolled for her haircut during the promotions of ‘Heropanti 2’ starring Tiger Shroff. Netizens slammed that she looked like an inferior copy of Taylor Swift

Also Read:

Wow! Check out the amazing transformation of Tara Sutaria

Negatives aside, Tara Sutaria called for attention as she looked pretty even in her simple avatar. Black comfortable pants and black crop top made her look cute.

She has then been a part of films like Tadap, Marjaavaan and more. Since then, the actress has come a long way in the film industry. She has now become one of the popular and known faces of B-town. Wherever she goes, the paparazzi follow.

Credit: BollywoodLife