Oops! Netizens SLAM Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani for violating Metro rules, see reactions

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan were spotted inside the Mumbai Metro on Tuesday while promoting their upcoming family comedy-drama JugJugg Jeeyo slated to release in cinemas on June 24. The cast was joined by Anil Kapoor who also features in the film alongside Neetu Kapoor.

However, the two of them got mercilessly trolled on social media as a video showing them eating food inside the metro is going viral across the internet.

One user joked about Bollywood stars constantly promoting their films everywhere as they wrote, "Promotion ke liye ye log tumhare ghar aa ke toilet bhi saaf kr denge (For promotions, these guys will even come to your house to clean toilet)".

"@mumbaimetro Please take into cognizance about such exceptions which of eating in metro. Such exceptions set wrong precedence for commuters. How can you allow them eating food? @adityathackeray", wrote another Instagram user tagging Aaditya Thackeray who serves as the Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment in the Maharashtra state government.

Coming to the movie, apart from the four main leads, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars popular television host and actor Maniesh Paul and famous YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who is mostly known by the name of her YouTube channel Mostlysane. The film has been back-rolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios and directed by Raj Mehta.

