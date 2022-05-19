Oops! Netizens troll Janhvi Kapoor for her latest attire, see reactions

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi and marked her debut with Dhadak
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 10:32
MUMBAI: Late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor who marked her Bollywood debut with Dhadak leaves no stones unturned to make her fans updated with her latest activities. However, this time the actress has failed to impress her fans as some netizens have backlashed her for her recent black attire.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen wearing a black dress with thin straps and a slit outside a restaurant. Fans commented that she seemed uneasy in the clothing and that it appeared like something that would be worn to bed.

The Roohi actress also released a dance video on her Instagram account a few hours ago, and we have to say, she looked stunning as she emulated Rekha's legendary dance moves from In Ankhon Ki Masti.

Janhvi, like other celebrities, has been the target of online trolling. She recently spoke at length about how she handles continual trolling on social media, telling Filmfare that it isn't a huge concern for her.

Earlier, she was trolled for ignoring a woman outside a restaurant. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor were clicked in the city recently. The trio looked gorgeous in their glamorous outfits as they were clicked outside a restaurant. However, as she moved towards the restaurant, one could see a woman approaching Janhvi Kapoor for a picture. But she royally ignored her and walked towards the entry. Netizens didn’t like her attitude and have been shaming her over the same.

