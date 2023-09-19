Oops! Nushrratt Bharuccha struggles to close her swanky red car, worth Rs. 1.2 Crores

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was seen at the Mumbai airport leaving for an undisclosed location, struggled to close the trunk of her luxury car. Nushrratt was accompanied by her mother.

As the two parted ways, the actress was seen trying to close the trunk of her BMW iX worth Rs 1.2 crore. She looked confused, unable to determine the cause for it. She eventually gave up and asked her mother to take care of it.

Nushrratt sashayed her way in style wearing pink joggers, a black cropped sweatshirt, and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the film Akelli which was released on August 18. In the film, she plays an "ordinary Indian girl" trapped in a combat zone who must battle for her life. It marks the debut of Pranay Meshram as a director.

Akelli also featured Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who are known for their performances in the popular Israeli series Fauda.

Credits - Free Press Jounal