Oops! An old picture of Ileana D’Cruz in a blue transparent dress gets viral

MUMBAI: An old photograph of the actress is going viral on the internet. In the picture, the 'Barfi!' the actress is seen wearing a blue see-through dress. It became awkward for the actress when due to heavy flashlights, her undergarments became visible in the picture. It seems that Ileana was unaware of the incident as she is seen smiling at the camera.

The actress, who was last seen in 'The Big Bull' with Abhishek Bachchan, recently went to the Maldives. Ileana has been dropping some ultra-glam photos from her recent visit and raising the mercury levels with her sizzling hot photos flaunting her stunning beach body.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana will be seen in two films in 2022. She stars in the social comedy based on India's obsession with fair skin, 'Unfair and Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda.

She also recently wrapped up the shooting of a romantic comedy-drama film in which she shares screen space with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The yet-untitled film is also scheduled to release this year. Ileana made her debut in the Telugu romantic drama 'Devadasu' in 2006, for which she also won the Filmfare Award South for Best Female Debut.

Credit: DNA