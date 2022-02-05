Oops! Palak Tiwari receives a lot of criticism from the netizens for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari was recently seen walking on the ramp and doing it like a queen. The girl looked every bit gorgeous and one cannot take their eyes off her. While Palak walked the ramp received a lot of criticism on the same. Many said that his way is the worst ramp walk they have ever seen.

One user wrote, " Worst walk ever seen". Another user commented, " Itna ganda ramp walk kya yaar celebrity hai acting Kro jesy dance gazab giya that apne album mai chalti kudi.... Something like that". While another user said, " Saara mood kharab kar diya". However, few praised her and said that today her mom Shweta Tiwari's hard work is getting paid off.

Palak is slowly becoming a sensation and how she is no less popular than any other star kid. She will soon make her Bollywood debut too, right now she is focusing on album songs. She rose to fame with ‘Bijli Bijli’ song along with Hardy Sandhu.

Recently Palak was quoted as saying, ‘I want to prove myself. I want to do this for my family. I want to remove all their worries. Because my mother has always been the only earner in the family. Now I want to remove this pressure from him. I want to be so worthy that I can give a good education to my brother and bear all the expenses."

