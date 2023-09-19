Oops! Priyamani complains about being cheated by Atlee regarding THIS, find out

Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan is shattering box office records. The movie hit screens last Thursday and is set to cross the Rs 700 crore mark worldwide. The multi-starrer has received widespread acclaim for the performances of its cast, including SRK’s all-girl squad, which featured Priyamani.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is shattering box office records. The movie hit screens last Thursday and is set to cross the Rs 700 crore mark worldwide. The multi-starrer has received widespread acclaim for the performances of its cast, including SRK's all-girl squad, which featured Priyamani.

Also read - Exclusive! Priyamani gives an update on The Family Man season 3

In Jawan, Priyamani portrayed the role of Lakshmi, a member of Shah Rukh’s all-girl squad. Before Jawan hit screens, there were several speculations surrounding the cast of the film doing the rounds online. 

Among them was the rumour that Vijay would make a cameo appearance in the movie. Unfortunately, after the movie’s release, this rumor turned out to be false.

As reported by News 18, Priyamani said in a recent interview that Atlee had informed her about Vijay’s cameo in the film. Excited about this, she asked for some scenes with Vijay, and Atlee agreed. 

Also read - Exclusive! Priyamani on Jawan, “We waited so long, might as well wait for another two-three months for it”

However, the actor was left disappointed during the filming of Jawan when Vijay didn’t appear on set. She jokingly remarked that Atlee had played a little trick on her and cheated her.

Priyamani recently shared how Shah Rukh Khan made her dance alongside him instead of behind him. In an interview with Connect FM Canada, the actor said, “He told Shobi master and Atlee sir that, ‘I want this girl to stand next to me. I don’t care what the choreography is. I don’t get anything. She is my dance teacher right from Chennai Express. I don’t care even if I go wrong. I’m going to look at her only and we’re going to do so.’”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express

Priyamani Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Vijay Sethupathi Nayanthara Sanya Malhotra Atlee Bollywood TellyChakkar
