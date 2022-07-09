Oops! RanAlia skipped Sandhya Puja at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple

MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra for a very long time now. The most awaited film is making a lot of buzz around the town.

The parents-to-be were planning to visit the famous Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain for Sandhya Puja. But they had no choice but to avoid the aarti due to security reasons. What went wrong, is the ‘beef’ remark that Ranbir Kapoor made at an interview long ago, in the year 2012. The actor had expressed his love for beef and the video of it went viral at the time. The netizens were not at all pleased with his remark.

The situation at Mahakaleshwar temple was brought under control with the help of the cops. The director of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukherji went to the temple to seek blessings. He shared a picture of himself with a message, asking for positive energy and blessings for his film which is just 3 days away from its release.

Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjun Akkineni. The movie is set to release on September 9, 2022.

CREDITS – Bollywood Life.com

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.