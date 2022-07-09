Oops! RanAlia skipped Sandhya Puja at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had to avoid attending sandhya puja at Mahakaleshwar Temple. Here’s why.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 12:57
movie_image: 
Oops! RanAlia skipped Sandhya Puja at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple

MUMBAI :  Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra for a very long time now. The most awaited film is making a lot of buzz around the town.

The parents-to-be were planning to visit the famous Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain for Sandhya Puja. But they had no choice but to avoid the aarti due to security reasons. What went wrong, is the ‘beef’ remark that Ranbir Kapoor made at an interview long ago, in the year 2012. The actor had expressed his love for beef and the video of it went viral at the time. The netizens were not at all pleased with his remark.

Also Read -  Amazing! Here’s how Alia Bhatt maintains her svelte figure

The situation at Mahakaleshwar temple was brought under control with the help of the cops. The director of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukherji went to the temple to seek blessings. He shared a picture of himself with a message, asking for positive energy and blessings for his film which is just 3 days away from its release.

Ayan Mukherji’s  Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjun Akkineni. The movie is set to release on September 9, 2022.

Also Read -  Happiness! Ranbir Kapoor to make his secret Instagram account public?

CREDITS – Bollywood Life.com

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Ayan Mukherjee Amitabh Bachchan Mouni Roy Nagarjun Akkineni TellyChakkar Mahakaleshwar temple Ujjain Netizens beef TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 12:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Koffee With Karan 7: OMG! Katrina Kaif talks about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal; says it was ‘Unexpected and Out of the Blue’
MUMBAI: We all know that Vicky-Katrina are amongst the most adored and talked about B-Town couples. The fans have...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Sherlyn and Prithvi attack Kritika after she spots them in Luthra Mansion
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced and Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved TV shows among the...
Channa Mereya: Exciting! Darji's trick to brew romance between Aditya (Karan Wahi) and Ginni (Niyati Fatnani) post marriage.
MUMBAI : Darji will get to know that it is Ginni’s hasty decision which led to her getting married to Aditya. Now that...
Imlie: Emotional! Aryan breaks all his connections with Imlie, Imlie gets worried about Cheeni
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the...
Rajjo: Amazing! Arjun gives Rajjo a piece of information, Arjun gets surprised seeing the medal
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a brand new show titled Rajjo. The show is produced by Bits and Bots Media and...
Neeti Mohan joins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs as judge alongside Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik
MUMBAI: Having presented talented young kids and Super Moms with a chance to showcase their dancing talent on DID L’il...
Recent Stories
Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social medi
Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social media, details inside
Latest Video