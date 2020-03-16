Oops! Ranveer Singh once revealed how negative articles against ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma annoyed him

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma have shared the screen space in films like Band Baaja Baarat and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
MUMBAI: The then-newbies Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma set the screen on fire with their crackling chemistry in films like ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ and ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’. And soon, reports of their alleged relationship surfaced online. While Anushka had denied dating "dirty boy" Ranveer Singh on Karan Johar's chat show, reports in leading dailies suggested otherwise.

And if reports are to be believed, their romance was shortlived as they called it quits after the 2011 IIFA Awards. Two years after their alleged breakup, Ranveer Singh had opened up about terribly missing his rumoured ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma.

"She is one of the purest and honest people I have ever met. It's a big thing to say therefore it may sound to the reader like an exaggeration. Honestly, I've met few people who have nothing but purity in their heart and soul. I get angry when I read negative articles about her. It infuriates me more than my own negative articles," he had said in the same interview.

The former lovebirds share a good bond with each other. Anushka had even attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception with her husband Virat Kohli. The ex-lovers later shared the screen space in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do.

