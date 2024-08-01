Oops! Ranveer Singh shares picture of Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep tourism, quickly deletes post

Ranveer Singh however realized his mistake and re-shared his post on Lashadweep but without a picture this time.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 18:30
movie_image: 
Ranveer

MUMBAI: As the recent row of banning Maldives visit intensifies, actor Ranveer Singh mistakenly shared a picture of Maldives while he was actively promoting Lakshadweep Islands. X users were quick to notice his folly and trolled him.

Also Read-Must Read! Ranveer Singh Finally breaks silence on people terming him ‘not fit’ to play lead in Don 3, Read to know what he said

Ranveer Singh however realized his mistake and re-shared his post on Lashadweep but without a picture this time.

And here is his corrected one;

Many celebs including Akshay Kumar have lashed out at the racist and hateful comments by the public figures of Maldives. Interestingly, Akshay, wife Twinkle and kids recently returned from a Maldives vacation. 

Also Read-'He wants to be a comedian', says fan who named son after Vir Das

Other celebs who have supported lakshadweep tourism include Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, John Abraham and Randeep Hood among others.  

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indiatoday 


 

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Comments

Add new comment

