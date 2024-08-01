Oops! Ranveer Singh shares picture of Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep tourism, quickly deletes post

MUMBAI: As the recent row of banning Maldives visit intensifies, actor Ranveer Singh mistakenly shared a picture of Maldives while he was actively promoting Lakshadweep Islands. X users were quick to notice his folly and trolled him.

Ranveer Singh however realized his mistake and re-shared his post on Lashadweep but without a picture this time. Here’s his old post;

And here is his corrected one;

Many celebs including Akshay Kumar have lashed out at the racist and hateful comments by the public figures of Maldives. Interestingly, Akshay, wife Twinkle and kids recently returned from a Maldives vacation.

Other celebs who have supported lakshadweep tourism include Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, John Abraham and Randeep Hood among others.

Credit-Indiatoday



