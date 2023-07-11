Oops! Saif Ali Khan almost falls as he bumps into a fan who asked for selfie, take a look

Saif Ali Khan has always been an elusive actor. He's not on social media and doesn't attend too many parties. Now, in a video that's surfaced on social media, he tripped and almost fell while encountering a fan who wanted to click a selfie with the actor.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 19:29
movie_image: 
SAIF ALI KHAN

MUMBAI : Saif Ali Khan has always been an elusive actor. He's not on social media and doesn't attend too many parties. Now, in a video that's surfaced on social media, he tripped and almost fell while encountering a fan who wanted to click a selfie with the actor.

Also read - Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan! These movies of the actor prove that he is great at reinventing himself

In the video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram, Saif is seen walking in the parking lot of a building, dressed in a blue kurta and pajama. 

As he walks, a fan interrupts him to click a selfie. Saif obliges for a second, politely keeping his hand on his chest. As Saif walks on, and turns to talk to a member of his entourage, another fan charges at him to click a selfie.

Saif ends up tripping over the fan's foot, stumbles, and almost falls before regaining his balance. His team, security as well as the fan are taken aback by the moment. The security then pushed the smiling fan away.

Several users commented on the video. While some claimed there was no need to post this moment, others critcised the fan for crossing the line and appreciated Saif for maintaining his calm. 

A user wrote, “Again saying this, it was not necessary to post this. Celebs are humans too.” Another commented, “Please give them a break (disappointed emoji).” “Still Saif is calm. The fools are asking him to be careful,” said a third comment.

Also read - What! Saif Ali Khan reveals about the time Sanjay Leela Bhansali replaced him in a film without his knowledge

This isn't the first time such an encounter has happened with a celebrity. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sunny Deol have witnessed intrusive fans pushing themselves on them in pursuit of a selfie. A couple of months ago, a video of Sunny screaming at a fan for clicking a selfie, surfaced online.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt RAHA KAPOOR Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 19:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Check out these expensive gifts that the Bollywood actresses received on Karwa Chauth
MUMBAI: Recent years of Hindi movie industry have seen some amazing real life love stories and the fans loved seeing...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! The ration task to take place as TV actors Vs YouTubers and whoever wins would get the ration for this week
MUMBAI: In this season of Bigg Boss Season 17 the one thing that hasn’t happened is tasks that usually used to happen...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s best friend Lovekesh Kataria to enter as a wild card contestant?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17  is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and one of the reasons is...
What! Did Shikhar Pahariya confirm his relationship with Janhvi Kapoor? The latest social media banter grabs eyeballs of netizens
MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor has been in the news a lot lately, mostly due to her personal life. For those who don't know, the...
Oops! Saif Ali Khan almost falls as he bumps into a fan who asked for selfie, take a look
MUMBAI : Saif Ali Khan has always been an elusive actor. He's not on social media and doesn't attend too many parties....
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
MUMBAI : Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of...
Recent Stories
Kiara
Must Read! Check out these expensive gifts that the Bollywood actresses received on Karwa Chauth
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kiara
Must Read! Check out these expensive gifts that the Bollywood actresses received on Karwa Chauth
Shikhar
What! Did Shikhar Pahariya confirm his relationship with Janhvi Kapoor? The latest social media banter grabs eyeballs of netizens
Alia Bhatt
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
Disha
Wow! Meet the parents of the actress Disha Patani, Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani
Zeenat
Must Read! Zeenat Aman gets an operation for her eye condition Ptosis says “it is the result of an injury I suffered…”
ZAHAAN
Must read! Meet Zeenat Aman's son Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan