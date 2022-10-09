Oops! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan get trolled for being ignorant towards media after watching Brahmastra

MUMBAI : Yesterday as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was released across the globe, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan dropped by the movie theatre to catch up on Ranbir and Alia's film. However, the trio is yet again getting trolled. It seems they avoided the media and this did not go well with netizens who trolled the couple brutally.

Also Read: Wow! Newest Naagin Amandeep Sidhu recreates the iconic dialogue of Kareena Kapoor Khan! And you can’t miss it!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at the Juhu PVR. And as the couple and their firstborn, Taimur left the theatres after watching Brahmastra, they all avoided the media and their questions about the film.

Netizens instantly trolled Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. They called out the Laal Singh Chaddha actress for keeping quiet and avoiding the media. Netizens commented saying that she would not have liked Brahmastra and hence, didn't comment. Others predicted the fate of Brahmastra being a flop.

Also Read:Oh NO! From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor, check out THESE B-town celebs who faced legal battles for the reasons that will leave you in splits

Reportedly, Kareena did praise the movie and called it amazing. Despite all the negativity around due to Boycott Bollywood and whatnot, Brahmastra won a lot of hearts. And on day 1, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film minted Rs 75 crore (gross) worldwide.

Credit: BollywoodLife



