Oops! Shah Rukh Khan gets backlashed by the netizens for THIS reason, see reactions

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in the city once again as he was leaving for the shoot of his next film Dunki. The actor was papped by the shutterbug at the private airport where he was once again seen hiding his face under the umbrella leaving his fans wondering if he doesn't want to reveal his Dunki look helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

While his fans are wondering if the superstar is hiding his Dunki looks netizens cannot stop praising his style as he has an umbrella of the Mercedes brand. On the other hand, some netizens are extremely upset with him for covering his face with an umbrella, "I hope his movies also get an umbrella treatment its our fault we give these worthless people so much importance".

The third user wrote, " Highly doubt he can make a comeback. He just looks really weak and sick nowadays. Should have cut back on all that smoking.”

“Why is he hiding? Who cares if the look of your character is out? We already know how Pathaan looks or even Dunki for that matter. Why give yourself so much importance? At least help the paps it's their livelihood", commented one user.

Well, this isn't the first time the superstar was seen hiding with an umbrella at a private airport. King Khan will be seen in Atlee and Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

