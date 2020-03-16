Oops! Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor massively backlashed by the netizens for her recent attire, see reactions

MUMBAI: Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter actress Janhvi Kapoor never fails to amuse us with her chic fashion sense giving her fans style goals. The beauty was snapped in the city yesterday looking gorgeous as ever in a corset and ripped jeans and got trolled by netizens for the same.

The Good Luck actress paired her chic attire with white heels and a high messy ponytail to go with her look. As usual Janhvi Kapoor was looking gorgeous as ever and for makeup, the diva opted for a subtle glam with nude makeup and winged eyeliner. She accessorised her look with minimalistic jewellery including statement rings and small hoop earrings.

Reacting to her pictures, a user on Instagram commented, “Kitni garibi hai pentfta hai” A second user commented, “Sahi raha isne thoda improvement kiya warna pata nahi kya hota ” A third user commented, “Why she loves camera and why she wanna be viral on SNS. If she puts that effort into her acting career that will be helpful to her…I think.”

Janhvi Kapoor has already started with the promotions of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry and while doing the same, she was snapped in the city yesterday.

Recently the Dhadak actress was compared to Lock Upp fame Poonam Pandey and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed as the actress appeared in deep plunging neckline and a side cut-out black dress at an event.

Credit: koimoi