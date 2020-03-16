Oops! Sushmita Sen faces massive trolls on her recent social media post, scroll down to know more

IPL founder Lalit Modi recently confirmed his relationship with Bollywood actress and 1994 Miss Universe Sushmita Sen on his social media account

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has become the new target of netizens. Since she has accepted her relationship with IPL founder Lalit Modi on the public platform, she is getting heavily scrutinised for everything. Recently, Biwi No 1 star posted her photo on Twitter with the caption, "I love you guys."

Also Read: Tit-for-Tat! Sushmita Sen gives a befitting reply to the trolls slamming her as ‘Gold Digger’ for dating Lalit Modi

As soon as Sen posted her photo, she got brutally trolled by netizens. A user asserted, "i hate you kyuki tum meri na hokar lalit modi ki ho gayi....ek din usse zyada paisa kama k dikhaunga aur tumko apna banaunga." Another user asked with a photo of her ex Rohman Shawl, "Iss navjawan handsome ladke mein kya kami thi Sushmita ji."

A few netizens spotted the reflection of bottles in Sen's wide shade, and soon, that added more fuel to the fire. Some of the users claimed that those were vodka bottles, and Sushmita was ridiculed for the same. A netizen asked, "What’s that?" Another netizen quipped, "Ma'am ye vodka hai?" One of the users asserted, "Madam Apke chashme ghusne me pata chala Aap chhota Modi k sath Wodka Jin ka bhi Maza leti hain."

Also Read: Shocking! Sushmita Sen gets massively trolled for her relationship with Lalit Modi; netizens say ‘Inke lovers Har din Badalte Hain’

Ever since Lalit Modi made his relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen public, the Aarya star has been the talk of the town. Recently, Sushmita was trolled for being a "gold digger" and has been in news thereafter for hitting back at those putting such kinds of labels on her.

Credit: DNA

Bollywood movies Sushmita Sen Aarya Lalit Modi Main Hoon Na Fiza Biwi No 1 Sirf Tum Chingaari Dulha Mil Gaya TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 11:24

