Oops! Taapsee Pannu got massively trolled for her rude behaviour towards paparazzi, see reactions

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu recently found herself embroiled in a controversy after the actress got involved in an argument with the paparazzi. On Monday, the actress attended a promotional event for her upcoming film Dobaaraa at Mithibai College in Mumbai where she was called out by a paparazzo for coming late.

One pap said, “Humlog bhi aapke liye hi khade hain. Humko bhi 4:30 baje se bulaya hain,” on hearing this she tried to clarify that she followed the instructions but Taapsee lost her cool as she didn’t like the tone of the photographer. The actress then said, “Aap daant kyu rahe ho, meri kya galti hain isme. Mere ko aise kyu suna rahe ho?”

After some more exchange of words, Taapsee folded her hands and said, “Aap hi hamesha sahi hote ho, actor hi hamesha galat hota hai (You are always right, and actors are always at fault).” The video is now going viral on social media.

Soon as the video surfaced in media, a section of netizens called out the actress for her behavior towards media and some even called her ‘arrogant.’

Taapsee and Pavail who were last seen together in the 2020 film Thappad, are reuniting for this project. This sci-fi thriller is to be released on the 19th of August this year.

Credit: India News