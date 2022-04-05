Oops! Take a look at the dumb advice on weight loss of THESE Bollywood celebs

From Nushratt Bharucha to Akshay Kumar, celebs have their weird advice towards a fitness regime
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 13:45
MUMBAI: Weight loss is hard, annoying, soul-crushing, and has made many a man ugly cry while craving Cheetos. It takes tremendous mental strength to embark on the gruelling journey and once you do, it's only human to look up to your favourite celebrities for advice. After all, they have your dream body, so they know must know what they're doing.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nushratt Bharucha basically advised her fans to quit ...everything? if they wanted to get into shape. No really, her list of no-no's included: salt, sugar, milk, atta, and these are just a few.

On the contrary, Padma Lakshmi is very vocal about “detoxing” as a means to lose weight. The Top Chef icon revealed, “I give up a lot - no wheat, no red meat, no sugar, no dairy, no fried foods and no alcohol.” The internet was quick to dub it a "starvation diet" instead of a cleanse.

On the other hand, Ayushman murdered science by claiming one scoop of protein powder takes a whopping three years to digest. Not only is the preposterous claim hilarious but also biologically impossible. Nothing can last in your gut for that long.

Akshay Kumar claims protein powders are bad but dairy is good. While the actor has always been a staunch advocate for dairy, his advice against supplements is uninformed and misguided. In an interview, he said, “There is a culture among our youth these days of using protein shakes and other supplements. I am really against it and I don’t understand why they take it. People have forgotten to have ghee, milk, dahi, lassi and stopped eating home-cooked food."

Varun Dhavan claimed that Isopure powders provide 25 grams of protein for a whopping zero calories. According to the official nutritional label on the website, the company states that 25 grams of protein rounds up to approximately 100 calories.

These brain-dead comments are proof that we are all just human beings trying to survive in a fishbowl of patriarchal ideals.

Credit: Scoopwhoop

Latest Video