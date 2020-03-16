Oops! Tamannah Bhatia faces the wrath for her walk in the latex dress, read trolls

Tamannah Bhatia was recently seen at the Amazon Prime Videos grand bash for the launch of her next Jee Karda
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 16:01
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Tamannaah is a gorgeous beauty and her fashion choices have been inspiring for everyone. The Baahubali actress is currently busy with her South projects, however, she was snapped at the Amazon Prime Videos grand bash in which she announced her next Jee Karda.

Also Read:Wow! THIS actor is very excited to team up with Tamannah Bhatia in ‘Babli Bouncer’

For the event, Tamannaah wore a pretty blue latex dress. She looked gorgeous in it. Her fans heaped praises on her for her beauty. However, these days social media has become a hot spot for trolling. The F3 actress was trolled for her walk in the latest video shared by the paparazzi.


One of the social media users said, "Why is she walking like that?" Another netizen commented, "Yeh larke jaise kyu chal rahi hai. Kya hogaya hai iski walk ko." Yet another one wrote, "Pehalwan ki tarah." Some of them also noted that her heels looked a tad bit bigger.

The actress collaborated with one of the finest filmmakers of the Bollywood industry Madhur Bhandarkar for the upcoming movie titled Babli Bouncer.

Also Read:Wow! Tamanna Bhatia and Madhur Bhandarkar to collaborate for a movie Babli Bouncer

Taking to his social media handle trade analyst Taran Adarsh shares this information, he captioned, ‘TAMANNAAH BHATIA IN & AS 'BABLI BOUNCER': MADHUR BHANDARKAR DIRECTS... #TamannaahBhatia will essay the lead role in #BabliBouncer... Directed by #MadhurBhandarkar... #FoxStarStudios and #JungleePictures join hands to produce this coming-of-age, feel good and light-hearted story. #BabliBouncer begins filming in #Mohali today and will release 2022-end in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu...

Credit: BollywoodLife
    

