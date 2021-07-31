OOPS! These celebs failed to grab attention due to their disappointing fashion choices

MUMBAI: B-towners make headlines for their fashion choices and inspire many, but there are also days when even they fail to make a fashion statement due to an ill-fit or bad dressing choices, a bad pattern or simply because of bad styling of an outfit. The celebs sometimes end up making blunders. In the last few days, we saw several celebs making not-so-great style choices.

Alia Bhatt

Alia who has three major films in her kitty namely Gangubai Khatiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra lined up for release, was recently spotted outside a dubbing studio located in Bandra. The actress was seen dressed in all-black comfy attire. As both the shorts and the sweatshirt were oversized, it didn't look great together.

Rakul Preet Singh

She went for a lime-coloured co-ord set for a casual outing. She paired it with red shoes. The two did not match.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone arrived at the airport in a printed black tee and bell-bottom denim pants. She wore it with black shoes, a mask and a handbag. She also wore sunglasses. While the t-shirt wasn't bad, it didn't compliment the denim pants though.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria got badly trolled on social media platforms. She paired a printed bralette with ripped denim jeans and a handbag. While the denim pants looked great on the actress, her skimpy top did not go well with the outfit.

Divyanka Tripathi

Small screen actress Divyanka Tripathi opted for this t-shirt dress that had balloon sleeves on them. She added a necklace to the look to add a touch of glam. However, the dress made her shoulders look too broad and it did not suit her.

