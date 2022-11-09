Oops! Times when Celebrity couples like Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and many others lost their calm in public

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and many other Bollywood celebs got angry at their partners in the public and created scenes that left everyone shocked.


Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport along with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan after their long vacation. Their rushed exit to the car parking area grabbed everyones attention.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a splashing entry during the promotions of Sarbjit. Aishwarya posed for the paps and called her husband Abhishek for couple pictures. Abhishek seemed to be a bit angry and he posed for some pictures and left.

Bollywood's cutest couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were spotted in an event. The handsome actor was interacting with the paps, but when his wife Mira Rajput to join him, he went and hugged Vaani Kapoor. Mira seems to be a bit jealous seeing Shahid with Vaani.


Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended Sachin: A Billion Dreams film premiere. The couple posed for the paps, but reportedly Anushka lost her calm when Virat told her to come with her.

The parents-to-be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were spotted together and their appearance left netizens wondering if they had a fight. The couple were in the car and did not even look at the paps who were clicking them from outside.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were one of the hottest couples in B-town. The two were spotted at the promotions of Kapoor & Sons, when Alia Bhatt was seen losing her calm at co-star Sidharth Malhotra during their media interaction.

