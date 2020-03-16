Oops! Times when Katrina Kaif made ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor feel embarrassed in front of a fan for THIS reason

Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for ‘Merry Christmas’ and preparing for the promotional activities of Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3 apart from Phone Bhoot

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood today. But there have been multiple instances where the actress was accused of being rude to her fans and one of them even involved Ranbir Kapoor.

In some shocking events, an incident came to light where Katrina Kaif refused to click a selfie and give an autograph to her fan making Ranbir Kapoor feel embarrassed for her rude behaviour.

“A friend of mine met her and Ranbir in a mall on the outskirts of Amsterdam. She used to be a huge Katrina fan back then. She got so excited, greeted them both & asked for a selfie with Katrina. Not only did Katrina give her a stare down in reply to her ‘Hi, I’m a huge fan’, she refused to have a picture clicked. Ranbir proactively offered my friend a selfie with him seemingly embarrassed of his GF’s rude behaviour. Before my friend took their leave, Kaif also refused to give her an autograph,” quoted a social media user.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and will hit the theatre screens on 7th October 2022, while Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra, and Shamshera apart from Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled project.

Latest Video