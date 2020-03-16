Oops! Vaani Kapoor faces public wrath for her action sequence in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, see trolls

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's comeback film Shamshera was carrying huge expectations, but it tanked at the box office. Now, after the digital release, the film caught netizens' attention, but for the wrong reasons. One of the sequences from the film has become meme material for social media users.

In the film, there is an action sequence in which Vaani holds a baby while fighting with bad guys. However, netizens noticed that there is no baby, and Vaani is carrying a wrapped piece of cloth with her. The sharp eyes of digital users caught a major blunder in the film, and now the actress is getting brutally trolled for it.

One user wrote, ‘@yrf #Shamshera What was @Vaaniofficial protecting ??? Chucky the doll like WTF hahahaha’. Another quoted, ‘Director #KaranMalhotra was not even caring to show the baby at the end of the few minutes, not even a doll; it was clear that there was no baby in #VaaniKapoor hands and then they gave justification for failure’. ‘Babe, Where is the baby ?’ wrote the third user.

Last week, The Delhi High Court allowed the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Shamshera on OTT platforms subject to Yash Raj Films depositing Rs one crore with its registry.

Shamshera is a Yash Raj Films that features Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The movie was released on July 22 but unfortunately failed to entertain the audience.

