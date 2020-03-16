Oops! Vaani Kapoor faces public wrath for her action sequence in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, see trolls

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera helmed by Karan Malhotra turned out to be a Bollywood disaster

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 09:19
movie_image: 
Oops! Vaani Kapoor faces public wrath for her action sequence in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, see trolls

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's comeback film Shamshera was carrying huge expectations, but it tanked at the box office. Now, after the digital release, the film caught netizens' attention, but for the wrong reasons. One of the sequences from the film has become meme material for social media users.

Also Read: What! Failure of Shamshera led to Karan Malhotra breaking ties with Ranbir, Read more

In the film, there is an action sequence in which Vaani holds a baby while fighting with bad guys. However, netizens noticed that there is no baby, and Vaani is carrying a wrapped piece of cloth with her. The sharp eyes of digital users caught a major blunder in the film, and now the actress is getting brutally trolled for it.

One user wrote, ‘@yrf #Shamshera What was @Vaaniofficial protecting ??? Chucky the doll like WTF hahahaha’. Another quoted, ‘Director #KaranMalhotra was not even caring to show the baby at the end of the few minutes, not even a doll; it was clear that there was no baby in #VaaniKapoor hands and then they gave justification for failure’. ‘Babe, Where is the baby ?’ wrote the third user.

Also Read: Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims

Last week, The Delhi High Court allowed the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Shamshera on OTT platforms subject to Yash Raj Films depositing Rs one crore with its registry.

Shamshera is a Yash Raj Films that features Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The movie was released on July 22 but unfortunately failed to entertain the audience.

Credit: DNA

Bollywood movies Vaani Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Karan Malhotra Yash Raj Films Shamshera OTT release TellyChakkar.com
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 09:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Awesome! Nandini and Vedika’s plan fails, Pihu impresses everyone with her wit and charm
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Anupama: Big Update! Adhik promises Pakhi that he will apologise to Anupama she is upset the way Ankush and Barkha behaved
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Rajjo: Hats-Off! Arjun takes a BIG step to save Rajjo from the tragic flood
MUMBAI: Many new shows are being launched and Star Plus too came up with this new show. Bits and Bots media has come up...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Huge Twist! THIS person to take Akshara’s place in Abhimanyu’s life post leap
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Oops! Vaani Kapoor faces public wrath for her action sequence in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, see trolls
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's comeback film Shamshera was carrying huge expectations, but it tanked at the box office. Now,...
OMG! Noted filmmaker Sawaan Kumar admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, condition is critical
MUMBAI: Sawaan Kumar Tak, the director, producer, writer and lyricist of blockbuster hits like 'Sanam Bewafa', 'Souten...
Recent Stories
Oops! Vaani Kapoor faces public wrath for her action sequence in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, see trolls
Oops! Vaani Kapoor faces public wrath for her action sequence in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, see trolls
Latest Video