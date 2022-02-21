Oops! Vicky Kaushal mocked by netizens for this reason

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was one of the biggest events in the film industry last year. The actors got married at a palace that was turned into a luxury resort.

However, unknown to most, Vicky is actually quite scared of such heritage properties.

Netizens went gaga over the location and it was reported that per night cost of their suites was in lakhs.

But during the promotions of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, he had said, “I am very, actually, petrified of hotels that are like palaces turned into hotels, heritage hotels, where you can sense some kind of history over there.”

A Reddit user posted the video and then cut to pictures of hus lavish wedding at a palace-like hotel.

“Happy Wife, Happy Life,” read the caption of the post.

“HAHAHA that is so funny. One of my favorite video of his is when they ask him about the proposal he did to Katrina at an awards show before they got together, and Vicky said something along the lines that Katrina will get married, he will get married but they will have different wedding invitations,” a user wrote.

Another joked, “Everything Vicky said before the TapeCast interview is no longer relevant to him lol.”

Have a look.

