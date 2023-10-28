Oops! "We do not want another remake from you Akshay Kumar" netizens reacts on the reports of Akshay Kumar doing another more titled 'Psycho'

There are many reports that are floating all over the internet which says that Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Psycho which will be directed by Mohit Suri, check out some of the comment from the side of the audience
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 14:14
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actors in the Indian industry, over the time with his amazing acting and his action, the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans who always look forward to the new project of the actor

As we all know the recent few releases of the actor Akshay Kumar has not able to impress the fans and audience which also includes few of the remakes. Now there few reports which floating all over the internet which are saying that the actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Psycho which will be directed by Mohit Suri.

This news has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience all over but they are expressing disappointment too, as they are in fear that it is going to be yet another flop remake coming from the side of the actor Akshay Kumar.

Also read Trolled! "She is looking stuff and uncomfortable, hot at all gorgeous" netizens trolls Sonam Kapoor for her dress at an event

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that day do not want any other remake coming from the side of the actor Akshay Kumar and they really hope that it is not the remake of American Psycho which is the classic movie. Also many people are guessing that it is coming from Mohit Suri, so it can be the part of the villain universe.

What are your views on these comments and how excited are you to see the actor in the negative character which is tentatively titled as Psycho , do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read :Hot! Sharvari Wagh is here to steal our hearts with this new hot photo shoot, check it out

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar fans AKSHAY KUMAR MOVIES Mohit Suri Ek Villain Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 14:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exciting! Dunki Director Rajkumar Hirani set to make OTT debut with web show starring Vikrant Massey but not as a director
MUMBAI: The renowned director Rajkumar Hirani has been in the headlines recently, primarily because of his next film...
Exclusive! The show has a larger than life feel, cinematic and a hero-villain vibe: Aamir Dalvi on being a part of Dabangii
MUMBAI: Aamir Dalvi is an integral part of Dabangii, a new show which has recently launched on Sony TV. In an exclusive...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Bapodara starts taking Prarthana away, Pushpa comes to rescue her
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Angad threatens to Kill Keerat with a hammer, Sahiba hides herself
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Shaurya goes into the jungle, Tara gets scared
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Vanshaj: Expose! Yuvika finally reveals Shobhana’s truth
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Rajkumar
Exciting! Dunki Director Rajkumar Hirani set to make OTT debut with web show starring Vikrant Massey but not as a director
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajkumar
Exciting! Dunki Director Rajkumar Hirani set to make OTT debut with web show starring Vikrant Massey but not as a director
Imran
Wow! Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na stars Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's viral picture sparks the buzz of new project collaboration
Harshaali Malhotra
Kya Baat Hai! Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan dances to tune of Tiger 3’s track, expresses love for Salman Khan
Twinkle
Kya Baat Hai!Twinkle Khanna gets an ‘exceptional distinction’ in her university, has a special message for Karan Johar, Read on to know more
Priyanka Chopra
Must read! "Behan ki shaadi mein aane ka time nahin mila aur event per aa gaye" Netizens reacts on Priyanka Chopra's presence for an event in Mumbai
Sonam Kapoor
Trolled! "She is looking stuff and uncomfortable, hot at all gorgeous" netizens trolls Sonam Kapoor for her dress at an event