Operation Valentine review: Varun Tej starrer will force you to have operation on your brain and all other senses

MUMBAI: It is the Vibe of a republic and patriotism in Indian cinema, earlier we have seen movie Fighter that has Hrithik Roshan in the leading role and now we can see the movie Operation Valentine has finally hit the big screens, the movie that has Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the leading role is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh. When the trailer was out it was giving the vibe of Fighter and there were many comments coming from the side of the fans and audience which were comparing the movie with the Hrithik Roshan starrer.

The movie Operation Valentine has hit the big screen today and here is the complete review of the movie. The premise of the movie deals with the retaliation of the Pulwama attack which is conducted by our Air Force heroes by undertaking Balakot air Strike. The central character of the story is Arjun Dev which is played by Varun Tej who is the no non sense Air Force pilot with his confidence, little arrogance and with few limitations from his past. How this mission has been at a taken with the air force commanding officer Ahana played by Manushi Chhillar and the entire team is something shown in the movie.

The screenplay of the movie is strictly average also the direction is very much decent. The story has nothing new to offer, the concept and subject like this we have seen many time6 in the movie also the movie lacks freshness.

Talking about the performances unfortunately we don't see that fire or the energy in any of the actor in the movie actor, Varun Tej as the leading character of the movie and playing the Indian Air Force pilot he should have that energy on screen but unfortunately his performance was falling flat at many times, Manushi Chhillar was looking very weak and very dull, the fire and the energy was missing from her and performance also. Other actors like Priyanka very much decent on their part, there are no such names in the movie which create a solid impact in your heart.

Unfortunately the movie has very less of positive points, at few points the movie gives you the feel of Patriotism but unfortunately these moments are very less in the movie. Another plus point of the movie can be that it is the small tribute to the Indian Air Force heroes in its small attempt.

Apart from these positive point the movie has more of negative points at many points, the movie Operation Valentine will remind you of the movie Fighter that had Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role. There are many scenes and sequence which are replica, also the style of action we have seen in the movie Fighter. Also the performances of every actor were not that great inspite of being a Patriotism movie all the actors were looking little dull and the fire and the energy was missing as mentioned earlier. Been the movie based on the Aerial action, we see the bad work of CGI and VFX many scenes were looking cartoonish, very fake and unrealistic which definitely distract your movie watching experience. The story telling of the movie is strictly average there are many scenes which are little dull and unwanted for the movie. Unfortunately the chemistry between Manushi Chhillar and Varun Tej was missing.

Well having said all these points movie Operation Valentine unfortunately has nothing new or fresh to offer. Team Tellychakkar goes with Half star for the movie Operation Valentine. If you have seen the movie do share your reviews in the comment section below.

