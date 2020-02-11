News

Oscars 2020: Priyanka feels 'Parasite' win is a call for representation

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2020 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas believes the big win for Bong Joon-ho's Korean film "Parasite" signals the fact that it is time for wider representation in Hollywood, beyond the cinema that only the US makes.

"It's the time of representation. As people and as entertainers. Our craft has the power to transcend borders and languages, and tonight 'Parasite' demonstrates exactly that. Congratulations to the entire film for shattering the glass ceiling and making history as the first non-English film to win Best Picture," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Congratulating the team of the South Korean film for their big win at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, she wrote: "Wow! It's so emotional to see an international film like 'Parasite', in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audience around the world but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academies in the world."

Priyanka also tweeted her congratulation: "Congratulations, @ParasiteMovie #Oscars."

"Parasite" created history at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony by winning four out of the six categories it was nominated in. These are: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign FIlm.

At the gala on Sunday night, director Bong Joon-ho took to the stage along with his entire cast and crew as the audience gave them a standing ovation.

"Parasite" is the first non-English film to win the Best Film award at the Oscars.The film upset Hollywood favourites such as "1917", "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", "Joker", "Jojo Rabbit" and "The Irishman" in the category.

Bong Joon-ho's film is a black comedy thiller about the members of a poor family who scheme to become employed at a super-rich home by infiltrating the household one by one and posing as highly qualified employees who have no relation with each other.

SOURCE: IANS 

