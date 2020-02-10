News

Oscars 2020: Rahman's 'Jai ho' in original song montage

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: It was back in 2009 that Indian composer A.R. Rahman was honoured with two Oscars for his song "Jai ho". Cut to 2020, the foot-tapping number made it to an original song montage at this year's Oscars ceremony here.

Rahman had struck gold for original score and original song in Danny Boyle's "Slumdog Millionaire".

On Sunday night, American composer-lyricist-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda presented the montage that included hits from "Slumdog Millionaire", "Titanic" and "Wayne's World".

The clip ended with Eminem from the 2002 film "8 Mile". Then the rapper himself hit the stage to perform "Lose yourself". He even got a standing ovation after his performance.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," Eminem tweeted.

"Lose yourself" was the first rap song to win an Oscar for best original song.

