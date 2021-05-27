Ouch! Aishwarya Rai has found her twin in the industry

MUMBAI: How can we forget Actress Sneha Ullal, who was known for her looks and resemblance with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, Sneha made her Bollywood debut in the year 2005 with the movie Lucky no time for love opposite Salman Khan. The actress manages to win the hearts of the fans with her looks and her acting skills.

Sneha Ullal is very active on her social media platform and never fails to impress her fans with her post. The actress shared a picture of her bridal avatar on her page, and the fans all over are not keeping calm and they are comparing the actress with Aishwarya Rai in terms of looks.

Taking to her Instagram handled actress share this bridal avatar, which may be the latest addition in her photoshoot.

No doubt the actress is looking simply gorgeous in traditional Avatar.

Sneha had spoken about being compared to Aishwarya Rai and told IANS, "I am so comfortable in my own skin and all those comparisons didn't bother me. Also, that was also their PR strategy on how to describe me. That thing actually emphasised the entire comparison. Otherwise, it may not have been such a big deal."

