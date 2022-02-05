Ouch! Akshay Kumar doing stunts with a comb is a MUST WATCH

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Ram Setu co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is a king of comedy and there's no denying that. The actor is super active on social media and keeps sharing hilarious photos and videos. 

Akshay recently shared a video on Instagram that'll leave you in splits. It shows Akshay experimenting with music by brushing a comb against his teeth to make the sound that is heard in the song.

Reacting to it, one of his fans dropped a comment saying, "Comedy King." Another one commented, "Nice (laughing emojis)."

Also Read:Oops! Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Ram Setu’ poster faces wrath, see netizens’ reaction

A couple of days ago, Akshay landed in trouble after he appeared in a pan masala brand commercial. Fans were disappointed and after the trolling, Akshay announced his decision to step down as a brand ambassador.

Akshay had issued a statement wherein he apologised to his fans and well-wishers. He added, "While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause." He also added that he will be mindful in making his future choices.

Also Read:Superb! After Akshay Kumar and Allu Arjun, KGF actor Yash refuses a multi-crore endorsement deal for paan masala

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in Ram Setu, Prithviraj, the remake of Soorarai Pottru, OMG 2 and Raksha Bandhan.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 13:05

Latest Video