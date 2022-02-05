Ouch! Akshay Kumar doing stunts with a comb is a MUST WATCH

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is a king of comedy and there's no denying that. The actor is super active on social media and keeps sharing hilarious photos and videos.

Akshay recently shared a video on Instagram that'll leave you in splits. It shows Akshay experimenting with music by brushing a comb against his teeth to make the sound that is heard in the song.

Reacting to it, one of his fans dropped a comment saying, "Comedy King." Another one commented, "Nice (laughing emojis)."

A couple of days ago, Akshay landed in trouble after he appeared in a pan masala brand commercial. Fans were disappointed and after the trolling, Akshay announced his decision to step down as a brand ambassador.

Akshay had issued a statement wherein he apologised to his fans and well-wishers. He added, "While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause." He also added that he will be mindful in making his future choices.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in Ram Setu, Prithviraj, the remake of Soorarai Pottru, OMG 2 and Raksha Bandhan.

