Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were recently in the news after Zaheer shared a belated birthday post for her on his Instagram handle and wrote, "I love you" in the captions. Soon after he dropped the post, wedding rumours started doing rounds on entertainment portals.

 

Ouch! Has Sonakshi Sinha put Zaheer Iqbal in the friend zone?

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were recently in the news after Zaheer shared a belated birthday post for her on his Instagram handle and wrote, "I love you" in the captions. Soon after he dropped the post, wedding rumours started doing rounds on entertainment portals. Reacting to the news, Sonakshi posted a video and wrote, "Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do."

Well, today is National Best Friend Day and the actress took to her Instagram and shared 9 photos of her buddies and one of them is Zaheer. 

Interestingly, before sharing the latest post, they were known to have been long time friends. She shared the pictures of her best friends and wrote, "Lol can't believe these clowns have a day dedicated to them… Here they are (not in order of preference… they are all equally exotic and add lots of happiness to my life)."

Have a look.

Meanwhile, Zaheer And Sona’s conjectures of them dating has been for quite a time now. But we only have to wait for the couple to make a formal announcement. 

On the professional front, Sonakshi has just turned into an entrepreneur by launching the nail addition for every woman and girl out there who are crazy for nails. Soezi has become the most loved nail art for girls.

A few days back, Zaheer opened up about his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha during an interview with India Today. He said, “Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zaheer Iqbal will be next seen in Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha. Huma Qureshi is in one of the key roles. Mudassar Aziz has written the story of the film while Satramm Ramani has directed it.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

