Ouch! Janhvi Kapoor ignores fan, gets brutally trolled by netizens

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor were clicked in the city recently. Ananya and Shanaya are extremely close to each other, and Janhvi too has a good bond with the two.
MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor were clicked in the city recently. Ananya and Shanaya are extremely close to each other, and Janhvi too has a good bond with the two. Every once in a while, the ladies are clicked together as they step out for dinner dates. The trio looked gorgeous in their glamourous outfits as they were clicked outside a restaurant.

But netizens aren’t impressed with Janhvi's attitude towards a fan and have been mercilessly trolling her.

A video is going viral on the internet where Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a mustard yellow top and has complemented it with a dark green skirt. The outfit is really similar to what Kareena Kapoor Khan wore as Poo in K3G. The only difference is the modern twist that the Dhadak actress has given to the outfit with vibrant and currently trending colours.

Janhvir left her hair open and opted for minimal makeup for her girl’s night with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

As she moved towards the restaurant, one could see a woman approaching Janhvi Kapoor for a picture. But she royally ignored her and walked towards the entry. Netizens didn’t like her attitude and have been shaming her over the same.

Have a look.

“Her face is saying get lost all I’m rich girl I don’t want to click picture with clumsy people give me some space,” a user wrote.

“Sad for that aunty,” another commented.

A viewer wrote, “Akad dekho”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has a slew of interesting projects. She will feature in Mili, Goodluck Jerry, and Mr & Mrs Mahi. Apart from this, she also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Credits: Koimoi

