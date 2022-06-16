Ouch! Jugg Jugg Jeeyo Stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani brutally trolled for eating vada pav inside the metro; netizens ask, "Why are we giving special privileges to Bollywood?"

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani enjoyed eating vada pav while in the metro, but netizens have brutally trolled them for violating the law.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 21:51
movie_image: 
Ouch! Jugg Jugg Jeeyo Stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani brutally trolled for eating vada pav inside the metro; netizens ask, "

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features talented actors like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Manish Paul in the leading roles, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

Over time, we have seen some glimpses from the sets and the making of the movie, which are viral on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, which is now set to release and entertain them.

Also read: Shocking! Jug Jugg Jeeyo trolled for its posters; netizens say it is going to be a sequel to Kalank

Recently, the lead stars of the film, Varun and Kiara, were spotted promoting their movie while travelling in the new section of the Mumbai Metro.

Have a look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, they were eating vada pav on the ride, and netizens have brutally trolled them for violating the law.

Here's what trolls have to say!

Also read: Shocking! Maniesh Paul gets massively trolled for his behaviour; netizens are saying, "Ek movie mil gayi to itna bhav badh gaya"

What are your views on this video of Varun and Kiara and these comments by netizens? Let us know in the comment section below.

Are you excited to see them in Jugjugg Jeeyo?

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Jugg Jugg Jeeyo TellyChakkar Movie News Bollywood News Neetu Singh Anil Kapoor Bollywood film Maniesh Paul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 21:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Huge update! Rohit Shetty to launch Baby Little Singham
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham’ franchise has expanded further for kids with a new show ‘Baby Little Singham...
Udaariyaan: Amazing! Fateh comes close to Tejo as that’s what their destiny wants
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular show Udaariyaan is gearing up for high-voltage drama with its interesting twists and turns...
Shocking! Varun Dhawan’s mom said she was scared of him for this reason
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film also stars Kiara Advani...
Uff Hotness! Shaheer Sheikh has a superb collection of overcoats
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read  ...
Ouch! Jugg Jugg Jeeyo Stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani brutally trolled for eating vada pav inside the metro; netizens ask, "Why are we giving special privileges to Bollywood?"
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features talented actors like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Varun Dhawan’s mom said she was scared of him for this reason
Shocking! Varun Dhawan’s mom said she was scared of him for this reason
Latest Video