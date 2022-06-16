Ouch! Jugg Jugg Jeeyo Stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani brutally trolled for eating vada pav inside the metro; netizens ask, "Why are we giving special privileges to Bollywood?"

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features talented actors like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Manish Paul in the leading roles, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

Over time, we have seen some glimpses from the sets and the making of the movie, which are viral on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, which is now set to release and entertain them.

Recently, the lead stars of the film, Varun and Kiara, were spotted promoting their movie while travelling in the new section of the Mumbai Metro.

Have a look!

Well, they were eating vada pav on the ride, and netizens have brutally trolled them for violating the law.

Here's what trolls have to say!

What are your views on this video of Varun and Kiara and these comments by netizens? Let us know in the comment section below.

Are you excited to see them in Jugjugg Jeeyo?

