Ouch! Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at star kids, says they look weird like boiled eggs

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has never been one to mince her words, especially when the topic in discussion is nepotism and star kids. One to always promote self-made artists and talent, Kangana’s discord with star kids is well known in the industry. Kangana was recently slamming Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn over not promoting Dhaakad trailer. Not just that, the actress shamed Amitabh Bachchan for sharing and later deleting the promo of her film. Her latest attack is now on star kids including Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday.

We’ve been witnessing Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday rule the big screens with films like Dhadak and Pati Patni Aur Woh. On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies finally released its first look. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others are all set to enter the showbiz.

In a conversation, Kangana said that unlike South, Bollywood finds it difficult to connect with starkids because of their obsession with the west. “The way they have a connect with their audience, it is very strong. I wouldn’t say fans, it’s much more than that. With us what happens is that their (stars’) kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English, watch only Hollywood films. They eat only with knives and forks and talk differently. So, how will they connect? Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande (They even look weird like boiled eggs). Their entire look has changed so people cannot relate. I don’t mean to troll anyone,” she said.

Kangana Ranaut also cited the example of Pushpa to explain the difference. She said, “Look how Pushpa looks like someone we know. Every labourer is able to connect with him. Tell me which of our heroes can look like a labourer in today’s times? They cannot.”

At the moment, Kangana is promoting the release of her upcoming film Dhaakad. It directed by Razneesh Ghai in his directorial debut and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum films. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in a lead role with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

