Ouch! Kareena Kapoor wears t-shirt costing thousands; netizens are not impressed

MUMBAI: Bollywood's diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted outside her residence in a lime green Gucci tee and denim lowers, a perfect OOTD for a regular day at home. But the prying paps managed to get a glimpse of the beautiful star. Kareena never fails to shell out major fashion goals each time she steps out in the city. Be it rocking casual outfits, slaying stylish attires, or nailing traditional dresses, Bebo can pull off any outfit with ease and perfection.

In these viral photos, the actress was seen holding a coffee as she went out and about in the city. The actress looked sporty in a t-shirt teamed with casual trousers and flat footwear. She styled her look with black sunnies and left her hair open.

Have a look.

However, Kareena’s uber-cool and oh-so-expensive look failed to impress netizens. Many users trolled the actress for showing off her expensive Gucci t-shirt. One troll commented, “hamare yahan 200 rupaye ka t-Shirt isse achcha dikhta hai.”

Reportedly, the Jab We Met actress, who lives a royal life, has more than 50 Gucci T-shirts in her wardrobe.

Meanwhile, Kareena is often spotted by paps in Mumbai. A few weeks ago, she was snapped walking holding her husband Saif Ali Khan’s arm in the city. The couple grabbed headlines for their cute PDA.

On the work front, Bebo is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film will also feature Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled for release on 11 August 2022. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Next, will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star. Touted to be a thriller film, it is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

