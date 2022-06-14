Ouch! Kiara Advani brutally trolled over her latest outfit

Kiara Advani was cheered on by her fans as she celebrated the eighth year of her debut in the Hindi film industry. Kiara marked eight years of the release of her first Bollywood film Fugly, and she took to her Instagram account to pen a long note expressing her gratitude.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 22:18
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Kiara Advani was cheered on by her fans as she celebrated the eighth year of her debut in the Hindi film industry. Kiara marked eight years of the release of her first Bollywood film Fugly, and she took to her Instagram account to pen a long note expressing her gratitude.

Kiara, who has been promoting her upcoming release Jug Jug Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, was spotted in the city wearing a transparent black saree for the promotions. The actress looked gorgeous, but the quality of the saree wasn't good, and people slammed her wearing a cheap and shitty saree.

In the pictures and videos circulated online by the shutterbugs, Kiara looks visibly uncomfortable and not so confident about what she is wearing, but she tried her level best to pull it off.

Have a look.

Kiara Advani looked pretty in black, but the saree was a big no as it made her look so uncomfortable, and she was seen struggling to carry the saree throughout when she was getting clicked by the shutterbugs.

Kiara Advani has been making some stylish appearances for the promotions of her film from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Jug Jug Jeeyo. The actress has been giving some fashion inspiration to all her fans and well-wishers.

Kiara was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is also heading for a release on Netflix. Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, her upcoming films are Govinda Naam Tera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and Telugu film RC15 with Ram Charan.

