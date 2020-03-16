Ouch! Is Naga Chaitanya annoyed about the rumours of him dating Sobhita Dhulipala?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya officially announced their separation after there was months of speculation in the media that all is not well between the couple. From affairs to Samantha getting an abortion as she never wanted a baby, rumour mills have been working overtime to guess the reasons.

MUMBAI: Samantha and Naga Chaitanya officially announced their separation after there was months of speculation in the media that all is not well between the couple. From affairs to Samantha getting an abortion as she never wanted a baby, rumour mills have been working overtime to guess the reasons. Now, the latest buzz is about Naga Chaitanya dating actress Shobita Dhulipala.

There have been rumours about his involvement with Made In Heaven star Sobhita and this comes just a few months after his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu was made official. A recent report now suggests that Chay is not happy with these new link-up rumours even though he has not directly denied them yet.

For the unversed, Naga and Sam got married through a grand ceremony in the year 2017 and were together before calling it quits in October 2021. The two have even worked in a variety of films together in the last few years and enjoyed a huge fan following not just as individual artists but also as a couple. There was a lot of scrutiny around their divorce once it was announced on Instagram and some of them even suggested that her decision to do the item song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise, was a part of the problem.

Now according to the most recent reports, Naga Chaitanya is not happy about his dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala. The article suggests that he is upset about his love life being talked about, especially at a time when he is just trying to get back with his career. Reasons for his alleged reactions have not yet been revealed and it is to be noted that there is no confirmation on his relationship with Sobitha either. He has not denied them yet and since he was spotted at his under-construction house with the Kurup actress, a part of the internet is convinced that the speculations are true.

Meanwhile, Naga has Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film coming up. The film, that is tentatively being referred to as #NC22, has triggered a huge amount of interest as it will not only mark Venkat Prabhu’s entry into the Telugu film industry as a director but also mark actor Naga Chaitanya’s entry into Tamil cinema as an actor.

