Ouch! Netizens bashed out John Abraham for his recent remarks on OTT platform, see reactions

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor John Abraham, whose latest release Attack turned out to be a massive box office failure, surfaced headlines with his derogative remarks on OTT. The Dhoom actor recently asserted that he wants to be seen only on the big screen and would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499 on the OTT platforms. Now, this did not go well with the netizens who started slamming him.

Also Read: Explosive! Salman Khan once took a jibe at John Abraham, and this has connection with Katrina Kaif, Read on to know more

Reacting to his statement, several netizens bashed the actor reminding him of his recent flops such as Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2. One Twitter user wrote, "Too much ego for someone who makes movies like Satyamev Jayate 2. We very well know about your standards after watching Housefull 2 Mr. John."

Another netizen remarked, "Iski movies theaters me chalti hi kahaan hai.. Bahut time se koi acchi movie nahi aayi iski..OTT pe jab bade stars ki movie aa sakti hai to ye konsa supreme hai bollywood ka.. Itna ghamand bhi theek nahi, aaj kal log OTT pe dekh rahe hai wo bhi bahut hai tumhare liye".

Also Read: Throwback! Krushna Abhishek once apologised to John Abraham on public forum for THIS reason

Meanwhile, John will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria slated to release on July 29 followed by Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone that will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Credit: DNA