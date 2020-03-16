Ouch! Netizens take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif post Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood as the Brahmastra actress announced the good news on her social media with a picture from her ultrasound appointment

MUMBAI: Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that they are expecting their first child together. "Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub, in the pregnancy announcement post. Soon after Alia shared the news, netizens stormed Twitter expressing their excitement for Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to give them 'khushkhabri'.

Taking a jibe at Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, Twitter users posted memes and reactions on the micro-blogging site, making funny references to the pregnancy announcement.

Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh on November 14, 2018, while Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021.

Ranbir and Alia got married in April this year and will soon be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Dharma Productions' upcoming film Brahmastra. Individually, while Alia will be soon seen making her Hollywood debut in heart of Stone, Ranbir has Shamshera, scheduled for a release on July 22.

On the work front Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to be seen for the first time on big screen in the upcoming movie Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

