Ouch! Netizens troll Priyanka Chopra brutally over her selfies from Citadel sets

MUMBAI: After her trip to Paris for brand promotion with fellow actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa, Global icon Priyanka Chopra has returned to the sets of her debut web series ‘Citadel’. The ‘Baywatch’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures. Priyanka never fails to mesmerize with the pictures and videos that she posts online. And that's what she has done again. Recently, Priyanka dropped a couple of selfies and a video on her Instagram handle. And it has left Nick Jonas awestruck.

She shared snaps in which she is seen in a white shirt. It has an open and plunging neckline. The actress is seen flaunting her messy wavy hair in the snaps and the short video in her carousel post. Priyanka turned cheeky and captioned the post by calling herself, "Snack." She dropped a kissing lips emoticon.

Have a look.

Her latest picture is driving her Insta-family and fans insane. Even Nick Jonas couldn't help but react to her picture. He dropped a surprised emoticon and wrote, “wow.”

While Priyanka got a lot of appreciation comments, there were some who didn't like her post and the pictures. Some of the comments on the Jee Le Zaraa actress' post criticized her for her dressing. "Mam aapka dikh raha hai ghipa lo," "where is your bra," and "In movies you bollywood people say allot about this or that but in reality you don’t even have the guts to write a tweet in the favour of our indian people who are in so many problems," some of the comments read.

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. They have kept her away from the media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has quite a few Hollywood projects to look forward to. Citadel is produced by the Russo Brothers and will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me are also in the pipeline. As far as Bollywood is concerned, she has been signed up for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

