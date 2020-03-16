Ouch! Nora Fatehi trolled yet again

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 22:31
Ouch! Nora Fatehi trolled yet again

MUMBAI: These days, actors being a target of trolls have turned out to be a usual thing. Now, actress Nora Fatehi is being backlashed over her floral appearance at the airport and netizens can’t help but notice her walking style.

One cannot help but get weak on their knees as Nora often surprises fans with her jaw-dropping looks. However, the actress is often trolled for her body-hugging clothes that flaunt her hourglass figure in the best possible way.

In the latest appearance, Nora could be seen at the arrival section of the Mumbai airport. The Dance Deewane Juniors judge opted for a floral co-ord outfit with a deep plunging neckline. She completed her truly hot avatar with a chic bag, black heels and gladiators.

However, netizens couldn’t help but mock how Nora Fatehi was walking at the airport. Many even joked saying she seems to be pretending as if it’s a ramp walk.

A user commented, “Is she walking on a runway?”

Another mocked, “no maybe thats an attitude walk after she reached heights”

“Chalti hai toh bhi lag rha hai jese dance kar rhi ho,” a user reacted.

https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/netizens-troll-nora-fatehi-for-her-walk-at-the-airport-is-she-walking-on-a-runway/

However, the actress definitely knows how to set social media on fire with her dancing skills, and it is always a treat to watch her on screen.

She has also been winning the hearts of fans with her fashion and fitness videos. We won't be wrong in saying that she is a headturner and gives major fashion and fitness goals.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi

