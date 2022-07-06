Ouch! Sara Ali Khan brutally trolled over her post-gym appearance, called undernourished

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses of this generation. She enjoys a massive fan following, and within a few years in the industry, she has managed to create a place for herself and pave a way straight into the hearts of the people.

 

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses of this generation. She enjoys a massive fan following, and within a few years in the industry, she has managed to create a place for herself and pave a way straight into the hearts of the people. It is always a good day for the paps when they spot her in the city. The Kedarnath actress has come a long way in her weight loss journey. Before entering Bollywood, the actress was almost 90 kilos, and now, she has abs. Today, the actress was papped outside the gym and was combing her hair.

Have a look.

In pink shorts and a white crop top, Sara Ali Khan looked fresh and beautiful. The post-workout glow was pretty evident. Her smile added to the charm.

While she looked all pretty, Sara Ali Khan also got trolled for her look. Netizens called her malnourished and wondered over her lean physique.

Sara Ali Khan has quite a few projects in the pipeline. She is going to be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. She also has Gaslight in her kitty. Sara will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, Sara will be the project's lead, which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

