Ouch! When Rishi Kapoor accused Anurag Kashyap and Anurag Basu for ruining Ranbir Kapoor’s career

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor was the recipient of several accolades, including four Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award. The actor was known for his humour and unabashed opinions.

In 2017, the veteran took a dig at Anurag Kashyap and Anurag Basu for messing up Ranbir Kapoor’s career, after he acted in films like Jagga Jasoos and Bombay Velvet. Both were huge flops.

On No Filter Neha, Rishi Kapoor was given one minute on a topic the actress would ask him to speak about. Interestingly, the word was ‘Anurag’. The actor started, “Anurag? There is Anurag Kashyap, who made Bombay Velvet, but he made a better film in Gangs Of Wasseypur, I couldn’t understand the head or tail of Bombay Velvet. And then there was Basu who made Barfi an outstanding film.”

Rishi Kapoor added, “I am so happy he took my son for it. My son got great recognition for the film and then he made this Gajja Jasoos..what Jagga Jasoos whatever.. which he made a total mess of. It was as messy as my pronunciation was. He probably got indulged too much. I guess both the Anurag’s got indulged in their films.”

"You know when they are good enough to work on a certain budget and suddenly they are given huge budgets in hand so bandar ke haath mein khilona nahin aa jaata hai, he goes absolutely berserk. So I think that’s what actually happened with both of these guys."

Since the 2000s, Rishi Kapoor played character roles in Luck by Chance (2009), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), Agneepath (2012), 102 Not Out (2018) and Mulk (2018). For his performance in Do Dooni Chaar (2010), he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics). He was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

