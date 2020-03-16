Ouch! This is why Sara Ali Khan was massively trolled when she went to Kedarnath

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, ventured into acting by playing the leading lady in the 2018 films Kedarnath and Simmba. Both films were commercially successful and the former earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Sara is often lauded by her fans for her down-to-earth nature and how even after coming from a family where everyone happens to be a superstar, she’s still very grounded. Back in 2021, Sara went to Kedarnath with her friend and actress Janhvi Kapoor and got trolled for being a Muslim and visiting a sacred Hindu shrine.

The 26-year-old actress is born to a Hindu mother (Amrita Singh) and a Muslim father (Saif Ali Khan) but has always been very vocal about her religious beliefs.

In 2021, she shared a picture from the Hindu shrine with Janhvi Kapoor with a caption that read, “Back to where it all began.”

Reacting to Sara Ali Khan’s picture, a user on Instagram commented, “Nam ki Muslim ho.” Another user commented, “You should convert yourself into Santana Dharma (Aka-Hinduism)!!!” A third user commented, “Kabhi roza rakh lo” A fourth user commented, “Sara Ali Khan wo kam karo jis se khuda bhi khush Ho wo na karo Jo takat me khuda Ko muh dikha Bina sahKo.”

Sara last featured in Aanand L. Rai's drama Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, which premiered on Disney + Hotstar. The film received mixed reviews from critics, though her portrayal of a character suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder was generally praised. She will next star in Laxman Utekar's next opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also star in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.

Credits: Koimoi