“This outfit is clearly not fitting her; it is unnecessary push up cleavage” - netizens troll actress Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI: No doubt, actress Bhumi Pednekar is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who is loved not just for her movies but also for her fashion and fitness.

Fans always look forward to the actress’s upcoming pictures and posts. Now as we all know, many celebrities were spotted at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding party, and actress Bhumi Pednekar raised the temperature with her outfit at the party.

As we can all see, actress Bhumi Pednekar looked extremely hot as she attended the wedding party. Fans are not able to keep calm but are praising and appreciating the actress for her outfit. But there are some people who are trolling the access for various reasons.

Check out the commens below.

As we can see from these comments, some people are saying ‘what sort of dress is she wearing, this is clearly not fitting her at all, in fact it is looking like she is holding her breath to get inside’. Whereas many people are saying that this is purposely done to show push up cleavage.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for actress Bhumi Pednekar on her outfit? Do let us know in the comments section below.

