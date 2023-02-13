"This outfit is clearly not fitting her, it is unnecessary push up cleavage" netizens trolls actress Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar was seen attending Siddharth and Kiara's wedding party but she is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her dressing sense, check out the Comments
"This outfit is clearly not fitting her, it is unnecessary push up cleavage" netizens trolls actress Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI: No doubt actress Bhumi Pednekar is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who is loved not only for her movies but also for her fashion and fitness.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and now as we all know many celebrities were spotted at Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding party and actress Bhumi Pednekar surely made sure to raise temperature with her outfit in the party.

No doubt as we can see actress Bhumi Pednekar is looking supremely hot as she was attending the wedding party, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciating the actress for her dress. But there are few people who are trolling the access for different reasons. 

also read (Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport appearance; netizens say, "Lagta he ki raincoat phen liya he")

Check out the commens below.

As we can see these comments few people are saying that, what sort of dress is she wearing this is clearly not at all fitting her infact it is looking like she is holding her breath to get inside, whereas many people are saying that this is purposely done to show push up cleavage.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for actress Bhumi Pednekar on her dressing, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

also read (Gulshan Devaiah reveals his first celebrity crush – Exclusive )

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani groove to Kala Chashma along with her brother and other guests at their grand Mumbai receptio
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani groove to Kala Chashma along with her brother and other guests at their grand Mumbai reception

