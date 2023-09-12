Overwhelmed! Dharmendra expresses his gratitude towards fans for showering ‘love’ on his 88th birthday; Says ‘Pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain’

MUMBAI : The renowned actor Dharmendra recently celebrated his 88th birthday and became one year older. The whole Bollywood community was thrilled about the big day, and the star's followers thoroughly enjoyed it as well, showering him with gifts on his birthday.

Dharmendra, delighted by the love he received on his birthday, has since issued a heartfelt message to his followers thanking them. He may be seen in a video thanking his supporters for showing him love and giving him presents.

Yesterday, on December 8, the iconic actor turned 88 years old. Notably, his followers celebrated the momentous occasion by showering him with gifts and well wishes. Dharmendra has taken to his Instagram page to show his appreciation and gratitude for all of the fan love and tenderness he has received.

The actor is seen thanking his followers in a video that he posted for the birthday gifts, which include a flower pot and a pink turban. He also gave his admirers affection. He says, “Doston, har jagah se, gaon se, aise pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain, safa aya hai, pehen kar dekh raha hoon mai kaisa lagta hoon. Isme pyaar hi pyaar hai. Bohot acha lagta hoon aur sab apka pyaar jo aya hain. Jeete raho khush raho jis tarah se aap pyaar de rahe ho apko jee jaan se pyaar deta hoon mai. Okay, love you.”

Dharmendra ended his Instagram image with a flying kiss to his admirers, captioning it, "Friends, love you all for your loving response on 88th Birthday." The moment the seasoned actor posted the video to social media, his followers showered the comment area with a wide range of emotions. Some people kept wishing him a happy birthday, but others poured him with love.

"Love u, sir," and "Pyaar" Some comments on the actor's Instagram said, "Love you dheer saara Dharam ji..Happiest 88th birthday."

Credit- Pinkvilla



