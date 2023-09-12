Overwhelmed! Dharmendra expresses his gratitude towards fans for showering ‘love’ on his 88th birthday; Says ‘Pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain’

Dharmendra, delighted by the love he received on his birthday, has since issued a heartfelt message to his followers thanking them. He may be seen in a video thanking his supporters for showing him love and giving him presents.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 18:09
movie_image: 
Dharmendra

MUMBAI : The renowned actor Dharmendra recently celebrated his 88th birthday and became one year older. The whole Bollywood community was thrilled about the big day, and the star's followers thoroughly enjoyed it as well, showering him with gifts on his birthday.

Dharmendra, delighted by the love he received on his birthday, has since issued a heartfelt message to his followers thanking them. He may be seen in a video thanking his supporters for showing him love and giving him presents.

Also read: What! When Hema Malini broke her silence on rumors of Dharmendra refusing to watch Baghban because of her chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan

Yesterday, on December 8, the iconic actor turned 88 years old. Notably, his followers celebrated the momentous occasion by showering him with gifts and well wishes. Dharmendra has taken to his Instagram page to show his appreciation and gratitude for all of the fan love and tenderness he has received.

The actor is seen thanking his followers in a video that he posted for the birthday gifts, which include a flower pot and a pink turban. He also gave his admirers affection. He says, “Doston, har jagah se, gaon se, aise pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain, safa aya hai, pehen kar dekh raha hoon mai kaisa lagta hoon. Isme pyaar hi pyaar hai. Bohot acha lagta hoon aur sab apka pyaar jo aya hain. Jeete raho khush raho jis tarah se aap pyaar de rahe ho apko jee jaan se pyaar deta hoon mai. Okay, love you.”

Dharmendra ended his Instagram image with a flying kiss to his admirers, captioning it, "Friends, love you all for your loving response on 88th Birthday." The moment the seasoned actor posted the video to social media, his followers showered the comment area with a wide range of emotions. Some people kept wishing him a happy birthday, but others poured him with love.

"Love u, sir," and "Pyaar" Some comments on the actor's Instagram said, "Love you dheer saara Dharam ji..Happiest 88th birthday."

Also read: What! When Hema Malini revealed how a film director asked her to remove her saree pin to ‘shoot some scene’

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla


 

Hema Malini Bollywood Hindi films Dharmendra Amitabh Bachchan Baghban Movie News Sanjeev Kumar Sholay Basanti Bollywood stars Dream Girl Jeetendra sridar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 18:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Fascinating! Neena Gupta wraps up the shoot of 'Panchayat 3' leaving fans ecstatic about its release
MUMBAI : And lastly, 'Panchayat 3' has an update! The third season of the Prime Video series, in which Neena Gupta...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt continue to be the top most popular contestants of the show ; Mannara Chopra enters the list
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most loved and celebrated shows of television and this season is doing...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Bigg Boss Season 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali was a part of Bigg Boss Season 4; read to know more
MUMBAI : Both Vicky Jain and Jay Bhanushali are good players for the game Bigg Boss as since the beginning they had...
Nostalgic! Netizens lost in nostalgia as Farhan Akhtar reaches the famous Dil Chahta Hai spot, writes an emotional note
MUMBAI : Farhan Akhtar is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. Although he has been...
OMG! Fans share Shah Rukh Khan's video on rejecting films glorifying antagonists amid Animal controversy; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI : The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film starring Ranbir Kapoor Social media users are criticizing Animal heavily for its...
Woah! Salaar gets A certificate, check out the duration of the movie
MUMBAI : Movie Salaar has been the talk ever since it was announced, the movie that is directed by KGF director...
Recent Stories
Farhan Akhtar
Nostalgic! Netizens lost in nostalgia as Farhan Akhtar reaches the famous Dil Chahta Hai spot, writes an emotional note
Latest Video
Related Stories
Farhan Akhtar
Nostalgic! Netizens lost in nostalgia as Farhan Akhtar reaches the famous Dil Chahta Hai spot, writes an emotional note
Shah Rukh Khan
OMG! Fans share Shah Rukh Khan's video on rejecting films glorifying antagonists amid Animal controversy; Read on to know more!
Anjini
Vacay Goals! Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan shares some beautiful pictures from her trip to Assam, check it out
Dunki
Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more
Sara Ali Khan
Really! “Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for Animal”, insider addresses on-going rumors about Tripti Dimri’s role
Amitabh Bachchan
Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law and Jaya Bachchan’s mom Indira Badhuri hospitalized; to undergo pacemaker surgery