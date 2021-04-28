Owing to COVID-19 complications, Tamil filmmaker Thamira leaves for his heavenly abode

MUMBAI: In a disheartening turn of events, Tamil filmmaker Thamira passed away on Tuesday, April 27, due to COVID-19.

The 53-year-old film director died after suffering from complications related to COVID-19, in a private hospital in Chennai.

The filmmaker who made his debut in 2010 with Rettaisuzhi, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai almost 20 days ago, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Even after getting the necessary medical assistance for days, he wasn't able to recover.

The director is survived by a daughter and three sons.

As the South Indian film industry was still recovering from the demise of comedy icon Vivek, the news of Thamira's death left everyone in a state of shock.

Music Composer Ghibran took to Twitter and wrote, "We have lost another true gem. #Thamira Sir remained true to his craft and never chased fame or money. Working with him was a great gift. May his soul RIP. Heartfelt condolences to Sir's family (sic).".

Absolutely shocking to hear. Very sad. Life is becoming very short for many.



Director #Thamira is a fine gentleman & a good friend. Unable to accept these losses. #RIPThamira sir. You will be badly missed by us. Condolences to his family.



Take care friends. Be safe pic.twitter.com/Qx3V8e4tZV — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) April 27, 2021

I went back to this song today and realised that every word and essence in this song is reminding me of #Thamira sir's. I'm sad yet I'm sure he is watching over us with Hope. Let's promise to make this world a better place! https://t.co/lMnyLBgegV pic.twitter.com/FWQLlYFspX — Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) April 27, 2021

One of the Twitter users offered condolences to Thamira's family and posted, "How many more lives. Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Renowned Director #Thamira. He will be missed. Condolences to his family and friends (sic).".

The 53-year-old director started off his journey by assisting legendary filmmakers such as K Balachander and Bharathiraja, before venturing out on his own.

His first movie, Rettaisuzhi, created hype before its release because of the strong star cast. Although it was bankrolled under South Indian director Shankar's banner, the film was unable to do wonders at the box office.

His second movie, Aan Devathai, starring Samuthirakani, Ramya Pandian, Kavin, and Monica in the lead roles, was released in 2018. It received a mixed reaction from the viewers and the critics.

Thamira had also directed a web series named 'My Perfect Husband', starring veteran actors Sathyaraj and Seetha.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has affected the human race on all fronts.

Countless people have bid adieu to this world due to COVID-19, even from the film industry in India.

Celebrities such as Soumitra Chatterjee, Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod and many other stars have died after facing complications due to COVID-19.

Till now, more than 17 million citizens have tested positive for COVID-19 with the death toll reaching 1.98 lakh.

